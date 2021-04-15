CBS Sports Snags U.S. English-Language Rights to Concacaf Soccer

CBS Sports said it has reached a multiplatform agreement for exclusive U.S. English-language rights to Concacaf national team soccer properties, Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the Concacaf Men’s Nations League and the Concacaf Women’s Nations League.

As part of the deal, ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount Plus will carry more than 200 Concacaf national team matches live, including at least 80 Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifying matches and more than 100 Concacaf Women’s Nations League contests. Select matches will also be available to air on CBS Sports linear platforms.

This is the latest in a flurry of soccer deals the streaming service has reached in the past several months. In March, Paramount Plus said it acquired the rights to air nearly 80 Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and landed U.S. rights to Italy’s Serie A matches. Earlier the programmer struck rights deals with the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, next season’s Europa Conference League, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), and the top leagues in both Brazil and Argentina Brasilero Serie A and Liga Profesional de Fútbol.

“We are excited to continue the expansion of CBS Sports’ soccer portfolio across both the men’s and women’s game, and look forward to delivering competitive Concacaf national team action on Paramount Plus and CBS Sports platforms,” CBS Sports Digital EVP and general manager Jeffrey Gerttula said in a press release. “Paramount Plus has truly become a year-round soccer destination, attracting a growing fanbase that’s hungry to watch the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams along with a variety of international soccer competitions.”

Coverage will begin in June with the Concacaf Men’s Nations League Finals in Denver. Additional coverage specifics around the June 3 Semifinal matches of United States vs. Honduras and Mexico vs. Costa Rica, along with details of the Final and Third-Place matches on June 6 will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are extremely pleased to begin this new partnership with CBS Sports which starts with our first ever Concacaf Nations League Finals and includes our game changing new women’s national team competitions,” said Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio in a press release. “CBS Sports has an excellent track record of delivering outstanding live sports coverage, and their new Paramount Plus platform is increasingly popular with fans. We look forward to working together to elevate men’s and women’s national team football in the Concacaf region.”

CBS Sports will continue coverage with the 2022-2023 Concacaf Men’s Nations League and will carry the inaugural Concacaf Women’s Nations League beginning in 2023. Coverage plans for the Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers will be announced ahead of the competition beginning in the fall.