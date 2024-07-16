Just 11% of U.S. Households Use Apple TV Plus

More than a year after the last episode of its only signature hit, Ted Lasso, dropped, Apple TV Plus continues to run in place, quietly used by only around 11% of U.S. streaming households, according to the latest quarterly All Things Streaming report from MoffettNathanson.

The equity research firm, along with HarrisX, interviewed around 8,500 U.S. household decision-makers, determining that Apple TV Plus usage remains flat and is falling behind usage of most of the other major U.S. subscription video-on-demand services.

Approaching the fifth anniversary of its launch in early November, Apple TV Plus has never had an official subscriber count published.

(Image credit: MoffettNathanson)

The fastest riser right now remains Peacock, which is now used by around 21% of U.S. households, surpassing Warner Bros. Discovery's moribund Max.

Also increasing quickly in usage is Paramount Plus, which now narrowly trails Disney Plus in reported household consumption.

Peacock also seems to rising in regular engagement, based on this graphic that tracks frequent household usage.

(Image credit: MoffettNathanson)

Peacock ended Q2 with around 34 million subscribers, up by about 10 million users year over year.