Judge Judy Gets Star
Paramount's Judge Judy Sheindlin will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, courtesy of the Hollywood Chamber of Congress.
She joins more than 2,200 other stars, including Thomas Edison, rock group KISS, and Ronald Reagan.
Her induction is scheduled for sometime in 2006.
