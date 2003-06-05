Judd exits ABC News
Veteran ABC News correspondent Jackie Judd is leaving the network to become a
senior visiting fellow with The Kaiser Family Foundation.
Part of her duties for Kaiser include creating initiatives to educate
journalists on worldwide public health issues.
Judd spent 16 years with ABC News.
