Journalism
Ali Murphy, producer, New Chat, Tri-State Media, Philadelphia, joins CN8, The Comcast Network, Philadelphia, as coordinating producer, It's Your Call With Lynn Doyle.
Susan Burk, anchor, KTWO-TV Casper, Wyo., adds news director duties to her responsibilities.
Ariel Fox, anchor/producer, KULR-TV Billings, Mont., joins WGHP(TV) High Point N.C., as reporter/anchor.
Jennifer Desmarais, reporter, Bay News 9, Tampa, Fla., joins WBFF(TV) Baltimore, as weekday morning anchor.
Teri Schaefer, reporter, WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., joins KCTV5 Kansas City, Mo., as part-time general-assignment reporter.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.