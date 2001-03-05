Journalism
Stephanie Z. Smith,
producer, World News Tonight, ABC News, Washington, promoted to senior producer.
Diane Slaine-Siegel,
senior producer, ABC News Productions, New York, named senior producer, 48 Hours, CBS News, New York.
Frank Buckley,
general assignment reporter, CNN, New York, named national correspondent, CNN, Los Angeles.
Appointments at National Geographic Channel, National Geographic Today, Washington: Peter Standring,
general assignment reporter, WTNH-TV New Haven, Conn., joins as correspondent; Kristin Whiting,
correspondent, ABC News Production, New York, joins as correspondent; Eun Yang,
reporter, WUSA(TV) Washington, joins as correspondent.
Lou Tilley,
anchor, KYW-TV Philadelphia, joins CN8, Philadelphia, as sports anchor and executive producer, Lou Tilley's Sports Connection.
Kirk Montgomery,
morning weather anchor, WLAJ(TV) Lansing, Mo., joins KUSA-TV Denver, as weather anchor/entertainment reporter.
