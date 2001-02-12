Journalism
Appointments at NBC News, Washington: David Gregory,
correspondent, various locations, named White House correspondent; Campbell Brown,
news correspondent, Washington, named White House correspondent.
Ken Taylor,
fill-in host, E! News Daily, E! Entertainment Television, Los Angeles, joins TV Guide Channel, Los Angeles, as co-host, Quick Flicks.
Appointments at KMEX-TV , Los Angeles: Teresa Quevedo,
weekend anchor/reporter, promoted to news anchor; Socorro Cruz,
host, Televisa and Television Azteca, Mexico, named weekend news anchor.
Teo Torres,
reporter and weekend anchor, KTRV(TV) Nampa, Idaho, joins KROM-TV San Francisco, as general-assignment reporter.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.