Journalism

Darryl Tardy,
senior reporter and anchor, Time Warner Communications, Rochester, N.Y., joins WTLV(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., and WJXX(TV) Orange Park, Fla., as co-anchor,
Good Morning Jacksonville/Saturday.
Virg Jacques,
reporter, WBAL-TV Baltimore, joins WUSA(TV) Washington, as reporter/anchor.


Jana Shortal,
morning anchor and reporter, KRCG-TV Jefferson City, Mo., joins WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., as reporter.


Tammie Souza,
chief meteorologist, WDJT-TV Milwaukee, joins WMAQ-TV Chicago as weekend weather anchor.
Keith Yaskin,
reporter, WXLV-TV Winston-Salem, N.C., joins KSAZ(TV) Phoenix, as general-assignment reporter.


Arnell DiMaandal,
reporter, KMPH(TV) Visilia (Fresno area), Calif., joins KUSI(TV) San Diego, as general assignment reporter.


Chris Pollone,
reporter, WJTV(TV) Jackson, Miss., joins WVTM(TV) Birmingham, Ala., as reporter.