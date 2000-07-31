JOURNALISM
Barbara Pinto, chief reporter, wfsb (tv) Hartford, Conn., joins CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J. as reporter for The Wall Street Journal Report.
Anna Davlantes, anchor and reporter, KRIV(TV) Houston, joins WMAQ-TV Chicago, as anchor, reporter.
Terilyn Joe, anchor, KGO-TV, San Francisco, joins KNTV-TV San Jose (San Francisco), as anchor.
Diana Sullivan, anchor, Northwest Cable News Channel, Seattle, joins KPHO-TV Phoenix as anchor and reporter.
