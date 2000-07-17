Trending

JOURNALISM

By

Allen Denton, anchor, WCNC-TV Charlotte, N.C., joins KNTV(TV) San Jose, Fla., as anchor.

Paul E. Donohue, news director, WETM-TV Elmira, N.Y., named GM.

Peter R. Speciale, weekend news manager, WEWS-TV Cleveland, named executive producer.

Dale Rankin, managing editor, WSVN(TV) Miami, joins KIII(TV) Corpus Christi, Texas, as news director.

Rod Peterson, producer, KSTP-TV St. Paul (Minneapolis area), Minn., joins KGAN(TV) Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as news director.

Jonathan Dube, national producer, ABCNEWS.com, Seattle, joins MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash., as new-technology editor.

Doug Spero, news director, WCTI(TV) New Bern, N.C., joins WNCP-TV Pembroke, N.C., as executive producer.