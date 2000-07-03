JOURNALISM
Bremante Bryant, freelance reporter, FOX Sports Net, Chicago, joins Empire Sports Network, Buffalo, N.Y., as anchor and reporter.
Gabe Spiegel, anchor, KPTM-TV Omaha, Neb., joins WTTE(TV) Columbus, Ohio, as anchor.
Alan Rios, meteorologist, KSNT(TV) Topeka, Kan., joins WWTV(TV) Cadillac, Mich., and WWUP-TV Sault Sainte Marie, Mich., as meteorologist.
Steven Lattimore, reporter, WDJT-TV Milwaukee, joins WBBM-TV Chicago as reporter.
Derricke Dennis, broadcast writer/producer, Associated Press, Washington, joins wxmi (tv) Grand Rapids, Mich., as news reporter.
