JOURNALISM
Eszter Vajda, reporter and anchor, Media One, Boston, joins WBKP(TV) Camulet, Mich., as 11 p.m. anchor.
Patti Ann Browne, anchor/reporter, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., joins FOX News, New York, as anchor.
Jeff Fischel, weekend sports anchor, KCOY-TV Santa Maria, Calif., joins, CNN/Sports Illustrated, Atlanta, as sports anchor.
Richelle McGinnis, main anchor and reporter, KEYC(TV) Mankato, Minn., joins KSTP-TV St. Paul (Minneapolis area), Minn., as reporter.
