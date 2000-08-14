JOURNALISM

Trending

Eszter Vajda, reporter and anchor, Media One, Boston, joins WBKP(TV) Camulet, Mich., as 11 p.m. anchor.

Patti Ann Browne, anchor/reporter, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., joins FOX News, New York, as anchor.

Jeff Fischel, weekend sports anchor, KCOY-TV Santa Maria, Calif., joins, CNN/Sports Illustrated, Atlanta, as sports anchor.

Richelle McGinnis, main anchor and reporter, KEYC(TV) Mankato, Minn., joins KSTP-TV St. Paul (Minneapolis area), Minn., as reporter.