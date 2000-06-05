JOURNALISM
Jimmy Roberts, reporter, writer and producer, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., joins NBC, New York, as reporter.
Appointments at wtop (am) Washington, D.C., and WTOP-FM Warrenton, Va.: Mike McMearty, assistant news director, named news director; Brian Oliger, newsroom computer manager, named news operations manager.
Lolita Lopez, reporter, KGBT-TV Harlingen, Texas, joins Pros & Cons, Court TV, New York, as reporter.
Appointments at WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo.: Kristi Widmar, reporter, named weekend morning anchor; Tom Lawrence, anchor, KSHB-TV Kansas City, joins as weekend co-anchor.
Appointments at News 12, Woodbury, N.Y.: Andrew Ehinger, anchor, gnet, Atlanta, joins as reporter; Adam Shapiro, news director, Neighborhood News, Hicksville, N.Y., joins as news director, News12.com, Hicksville; Steve Tiberi, senior brand manager, e-commerce division, Kraft Foods, Rye Brook, N.Y., joins as interactive general manager, News12.com, Hicksville.
June Thomson, anchor, KPHO-TV Phoenix, retires.
