Journalism
Appointments at News 8 Austin, Texas: Jeff Power,
weekend sports anchor/reporter, KEYE-TV Austin, joins as sports director; Rachel Elsberry, producer, WJBK(TV) Detroit, joins as special projects producer; Todd Callahan, project manager, Warner Local News Groups, Austin, becomes online content manager; Christian Gonzalez, desktop publisher, Senate Journal, Austin, joins as senior producer/editor, online content; Denice Menard, morning anchor, becomes weeknight anchor; Bob Branson, weeknight anchor, becomes midday anchor; Todd Boatwright,
weekend/midday anchor, becomes morning anchor.
Bob Smith,
news director, KCRG-TV Cedar Rapids, Iowa, joins KOLD-TV Tucson, Ariz., in same capacity.
Kathleen Bade, morning anchor/reporter, KSAZ-TV Phoenix, joins KFMB-TV San Diego, as weekday anchor.
Dee Griffin, anchor/ reporter, WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., joins KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo., as weekday news anchor.
Fred Blackman, reporter/anchor, WGHP(TV) High Point, N.C., retired March 31st.
