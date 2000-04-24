JOURNALISM
Amy Stone, reporter, WMAQ(TV) Chicago, joins WCBS(TV) New York as reporter.
Joie Bonilla, producer, KNSD(TV) San Diego, Calif., joins KNBC(TV) Los Angeles as producer.
Darrian Chapman, sports anchor, reporter, WRC-TV Washington, named weekend anchor, sports reporter, WMAQ-TV Chicago.
Dan Godwin, weekend anchor, reporter, KFSN-TV Fresno, Calif., joins KDFW(TV) Dallas as anchor/reporter.
