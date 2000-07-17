John Stossel has reportedly thrown out the idea of doing a daytime syndicated talk show for Buena Vista Television.
John Stossel has reportedly thrown out the idea of doing a daytime syndicated talk show for Buena Vista Television. According to various sources, Stossel wanted to focus his energies on acting as a correspondent for ABC's 20/20. A pilot for the Stossel-headliner was completed with Buena Vista Television, which declined to comment on the project.
