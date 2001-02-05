John Skipper Senior vice president/ general manager, ESPN.com
B. Dec. 19, 1955, Lexington, N.C.; B.A., University of North Carolina, 1978; M.A. in literature, Columbia University, 1979; numerous jobs at Rolling Stone, 1979-90, including publisher of US
magazine; president, Spin
magazine, 1990; vice president, magazine publishing, Walt Disney, 1991-94; senior vice president, publishing, 1994-97; senior vice president /general manager, ESPN Magazine, 1997-99; current position since 1999; m. Jessica Helvey, 1979; sons Nick (15) and Clay (11).
