Jim Lanzone Named President of CBS Interactive

Jim Lanzone, co-founder and CEO of Clicker Media Inc. has been named President of CBS Interactive, announced Friday by CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves.

Lanzone, who replaces Neil Ashe, will oversee all of CBS Interactive's operations worldwide. Along with the hire, CBS also has an agreement to acquire Clicker Media Inc. Its website, Clicker.com, indexes over 1 million TV shows, movies and videos for more than 2.5 million monthly users.

"Jim is a dynamic, creative executive who knows the interactive space and its key players," said Moonves. "Throughout his career, he has proven to be both a leader and an innovator, and now he'll bring both of those skills to help CBS Interactive build on its success."

Before co-founding Clicker Media Inc., Lanzone served as the CEO of Ask.com, formerly Ask Jeeves.

"This is such an incredible opportunity," said Lanzone. "I look forward to beginning my new role and working with the team to help lead CBS into the future of online information and entertainment."