Jessica Rosenworcel Plans To Make School Bus Wi-Fi Permanent Subsidy
By John Eggerton published
It is currently part of temporary pandemic-related program
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is proposing to allow federal funds to be used to provide Wi-Fi on school buses going forward.
Government money can currently be used for that purpose, but only under the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a pandemic-related temporary program. (The FCC has already spent $35 million on Wi-Fi service for buses).
Currently, the FCC's E-rate program subsidizes school and library connectivity, but not buses, despite calls from some E-rate stakeholders that such a move would help close the "homework gap."
Rosenworcel unveiled the plan at a meeting of the National Coalition for Technology in Education & Training. The FCC would simply issue a declaratory ruling -- which does not require notice and comment -- "clarifying that use of Wi-Fi, or similar access point technologies, on school buses serves an educational purpose," so that E-rate funding could be used.
"This commonsense change could help kids who have no broadband at home," she said.
Rosenworcel was among those in a Rose Garden crowd Monday (May 9) as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the Administration had gotten commitments from almost two dozen private sector ISPs to lower service costs for high speed broadband (at least 100 mbps). Biden and Harris also announced the launch of a GetInternet.gov website on how to sign up for the American Connectivity Program (ACP).
The draft ruling would make buses eligible in the upcoming funding E-rate year, according to the FCC. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
