Jen Psaki: POTUS Won't be Glued to Impeachment Trial

From the sound of it, President Joe Biden will not be closely following TV coverage of his predecessor's impeachment trial in the Senate, which begins Tuesday (Feb. 9).

That is according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki at the daily press briefing Monday.

Asked if the President plans to watch any of the trial this week, which will be either broadcast or streamed live on the major news outlets, Psaki signaled that given his schedule, which includes going to NIH, the Department of Defense, and talking with local officials and businesspeople about his American Rescue Plan, that is unlikely.

"I think it's clear from his schedule, and from his intention, he will not spend too much time watching the proceedings any time over the course of this week," she said.

