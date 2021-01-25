J.D. Power: New Streaming Services Chip Away at Netflix Dominance

The average U.S. household increased its streaming subscriptions to four from three in the past eight months, chipping away at SVOD pioneer Netflix’s market share, according to a J.D. Power survey.

Netflix still holds the No. 1 spot among streaming services -- it had about 74 million U.S. and Canadian subscribers in Q4 -- but five of the next six largest streaming providers gained market share since April 2020, according to J.D. Power. Households also spent more on streaming video in 2020, with the average home doling out $47 per month compared to $38 in 2019.

Half of respondents said that their household now subscribes to four or more streaming services. In April, that figure was 39%. In December, 13% of respondents said they use as many as seven or more services.

According to the survey of about 1,745 U.S. adults taken between Dec. 16 and Dec. 19, 81% of households said they subscribed to Netflix, down from 85% in April, while Amazon Prime Video slipped to 65% from 66% in April. Other services gained ground: About 56% said they subscribed to Hulu (up from 48%), Disney Plus was at 47% (up from 37%), YouTube TV finished at 20% (up from 17%), HBO/HBO Max was at 22% (up from 13%) and Apple TV was at 14% (up from 10%). Peacock, at 18%, had no presence in April.

Peacock, soon to be the exclusive home of WWE wrestling content, led all other services in terms of problems per hour watched (0.19), compared to 0.10 for Netflix.

The Mandalorian was the most-watched show in December (7.3%), but was the only Disney Plus show to crack the list. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix, Hulu), The Crow (Netflix), Shameless (Showtime) and The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) rounded out the list. Engagement of streaming services also increased, according to the survey.

Users spent 5 hours per week on Disney Plus, up from 4.8 hours in April. The only other streaming service that gained time spent was YouTube TV, which saw the biggest increase of 1.5 hours (10 hours from 8.5 hours). Netflix had the biggest decline from the spring, 0.7 hours, (9.5 hours from 10.2 hours), according to J.D. Power.