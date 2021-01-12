CTA: 2021 Streaming Services Spending Will Hit $41 Billion

Total spending on streaming services and software is expected to reach a record $112 billion in 2021 (up 11% over 2020), with streaming services accounting for more than a third of that figure.

That is according to the Consumer Technology Association's new biannual survey, "U.S. Consumer Technology One-Year Industry Forecast," based on shipments to the U.S. of over 300 tech products.

Of that $112 billion, $41 billion is video streaming service-related spending (SVOD--Netflix, Disney Plus and live TV streaming--fubo, Sling).



CTA said that $41 billion projection is because exclusive content--increasingly, new services are clawing back content for their own platforms, and cord-cutting are driving multiple subscriptions per household. That 41% is up 15% over 2020.

On the gaming side, the report predicts the pandemic-sheltered populace will continue to play online games more than ever, both as entertainment and social connection.

CTA predicts the "video game software and services category" will hit $47 billion in revenue, up 8% from 2020.

And with TV's doubling for movie screens in a era of shuttered theaters, CTA predicts that households will continue to upgrade TV sets, as they did in 2020, a record year for set shipments.

CTA predicts some drop-off, of 8% to 43 million units in 2021, that would still be the second highest volume on record, with revenues declining just 1% to $22 billion. A big growth area, literally, CTA said, is TV's over 70 inches which it predicts will be up 6% to 3.3 million units, and 8K sets, up a whopping 300% to 1.7 million units.