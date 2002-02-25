Jann Carl renews with ET
Jann Carl has signed a new, multiyear deal to remain anchor on Paramount
Domestic Television's Entertainment Tonight.
Carl will now be the primary substitute anchor for Mary Hart and will
continue to serve as weekend anchor and correspondent for the syndicated
newsmagazine.
Carl, who formerly was a news anchor at KTLA-TV Los Angeles, has been with
ET for seven seasons.
