James Mark Keelor

President, Cosmos Broadcasting Corp.; b. Richmond, Ind., July 28, 1942; B.A., radio-telecommunications, Indiana University, 1964; 1st Lt., U.S. Army, Fort Lewis, Wash.; Vietnam, 1964-66; WLWD-TV Dayton, Ohio, reporter, 1966-69; WKYC-TV Cleveland, producer, executive producer, NBC bureau manager, 1969-74; WAVE-TV Louisville, Ky., news director, station manager, general manager, 1974-87; WDSU-TV New Orleans, general manager, 1987-89; Cosmos Broadcasting, vice president of operations, 1989-92; current position since 1992; m. Darlene Hodge, Jan. 26, 1962; three children: Stacy Reichert (36), Kim Keelor Shafer (33), Shelley Keelor (30).