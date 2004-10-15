It’s a CBS Thursday Again

The battle for Thursday night went to CBS lagain. The network bested NBC in total viewers (22.5 million-15.3 million) and in 18-49s (7.9 rating/20 share for CBS, 7.2/18 for NBC) on the pivotal night the Peacock once owned, according to final Nielsen Media Research data.

CBS’s Survivor: Vanuatu won its time period in all demos, including 18-49 (7.0 rating/19 share) and total viewers (19.2 million). That, for the fifth consecutive week, beat NBC’s Friends spinoff Joey, which earned a 5.8/16 in 18-49s and 13.4 million viewers.

Also, once again, CBS’s CSI beat NBC’s The Apprentice in total viewers (with 28.9 million viewers to 16 million) and in 18-49s (10.4/25 versus 7.7/19). CBS’s Without a Trace also led NBC’s ER in total viewers (19.4 million versus 16.8 million).



ER retained its 18-49 lead (8.2/21, compared with Trace’s 6.4/16), but those 18-49 numbers were the lowest in the history of ER.