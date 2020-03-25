iSpot.tv Adds TiVo Data to Ad Measurement System

iSpot.tv said it has made a deal to integrate data from TiVo set-top boxes into its ad measurement system.

iSpot.tv is used by advertisers to verify how many impressions its ads reach, track attention, measure over-the-top delivery and do predictive analysis. The company is also providing attribution information to show the effect of ad impressions on website traffic, store traffic and product sales.

The addition of TiVo data adds to the scale of iSpot’s data, which is based on automatic content recognition generated viewing information from 13.7 million smart TVs made by Vizio.

“TiVo is excited to have its deterministic data become part of iSpot’s innovative measurement and attribution offerings for brands and networks,” said Walt Horstman, senior VP and GM of TiVo’s Advanced Media and Advertising business unit.