Ion Names Engineering President
David Glenn has been named president of engineering for Ion Media Networks (formerly Paxson Communications).
Glenn, a 15-year vet of the company, had been VP or engineering. He has overseen the copnstruction of over 100 TV stations, more than half DTVs, as well as towers and master control facilities.
Glenn is based in Ion's St. Petersburg, Fla., engineering facility.
