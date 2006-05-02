Trending

Ion, DirecTV Strike Deal

By

Ion Media Networks, formerly Paxson Communications, is planning on continuing to program its i network, formerly Pax TV, into the foreseeable future.

At least that's according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission it made late last week.

Ion told the SEC that it had struck a carriage deal with satellite company Directv for distribution through 2011. The two settled a court fight over their previous agreement.