Ion, DirecTV Strike Deal
Ion Media Networks, formerly Paxson Communications, is planning on continuing to program its i network, formerly Pax TV, into the foreseeable future.
At least that's according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission it made late last week.
Ion told the SEC that it had struck a carriage deal with satellite company Directv for distribution through 2011. The two settled a court fight over their previous agreement.
