Investigation Discovery Gives ‘Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Aug. 18).

On the strength of 218.4 million TV ad impressions, Investigation Discovery’s Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster is the most-promoted programming in our ranking, while sister network Discovery snags second place for Serengeti.

The only traditional broadcaster in our top five, ABC, hypes two of its new fall shows, Stumptown and Emergence, in third and fourth place, respectively. Closing out our chart is MTV, promoting the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Notably, Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (136) in our ranking, getting 36% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).