Investigation Discovery Launches Book Club

Investigation Discovery is throwing the book at its viewers.

The cable channel is teaming with Random House to launch the ID Book Club, which will recommend two titles per quarter for fans of true crime and justice stories.

The books will carry a special book club seal and the network will carry cantent about the books on its ID.go TV Everywhere app.

“Uniting two powerhouse brands in their respective spaces – with Random House and their world class list of books and authors and ID with our unparalleled library of true-crime television content – we are thrilled to deliver fans another outlet to experience these riveting stories with us,” said Henry Schleiff, group president for Discovery’s Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “Whether following an enthralling true-crime story that they think they know or diving headfirst into a fictional story that delivers mystery, intrigue and suspense, the ID Book Club is sure to even further enrich our fans’ love of the genre!”

The first ID Book Club title is Natalie Wood: The Complete Biography by Suzanne Finstad. The second title is The Holdout by Graham Moore, which tells the story of a juror who changed the outcome of a trial and then, after another tragedy, questions whether she got the verdict right.

“Random House is thrilled to be the inaugural partner with the ID Book Club. Similar to Investigation Discovery, Random House is committed to bringing great stories to life and connecting with readers and viewers,” Theresa Zoro, executive VP, executive creative director, Random House.

ID is launching a site dedicated to the book club at IDBookClub.com. Viewers can also follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.