Investigation Discovery Gives ‘Breaking Homicide’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 15).

Investigation Discovery grabs the top spot in our ranking with promos for Breaking Homicide, which racked up 289.4 million TV ad impressions. The six-part true-crime show follows “a new team of cold-case investigators” and premiered on Sunday, April 15.

CBS is the only traditional broadcast network in our mix, taking the No. 2 spot for its Academy of Country Music Awards promos.

Discovery’s documentary series Deadliest Catch holds steady at third place, while AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead takes fourth. Closing out our chart: promos for the second season of Food Network’s Iron Chef America reboot, Iron Chef Gauntlet. Notably, Iron Chef Gauntlet scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (144) in our ranking, with its promos getting 44% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).