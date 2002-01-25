Intertainer gets cash infusion
Broadband video-on-demand company Intertainer Inc. has received $15 million in series-E funding from Thomson Consumer Electronics and Microsoft Corp.
Thomson is a new partner, while Microsoft is upping its current investment.
