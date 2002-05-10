Interactive Alias
ABC is teaming up with Enhanced TV to introduce live, interactive content
into the finale of Alias May 12.
Saying that it is the network's first ever prime time
foray into interactivity, ABC will award prizes to the winning players in its
'Interactive Spy Game,' which requires players to both watch the show and log
onto www.abc.com.
