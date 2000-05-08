The Inspiration Network is not for sale, according to president and CEO David Cerullo.
The Inspiration Network is not for sale, according to president and CEO David Cerullo. Inspiration is a non-profit religious channel based in Charlotte, N.C., with about 12 million subscribers. Cerullo was responding to a Broadcasting & Cable article stating that Inspiration was among the likely targets for takeover by USA Chairman Barry Diller, who is in the midst of buying a small cable network with the intention of growing the service.
