Inside Edition Names Managing Editor

Distributor King World continues the personnell shifts at Inside Edition.

Kevin Harry, producer, special projects at the syndicated access magazine, has been named managing editor. Esther Pessin was promoted from managing editor to co-executive producer last week.

Also last week, Diane Mcinerney was named co-anchor of Inside Edition weekend and a substitute anchor for Deborah Norvill on the weekday version.