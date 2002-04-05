Inscriber rolls out new CG
3D TV-Inscriber has come out with a new CG-FX system that incorporates
character-generator functionality with real-time 3-D effects. It is designed for
broadcast productions that need to integrate statistics or newswire information.
It also allows development of custom interfaces using Inscriber's RTX API.
Pricing is expected to be announced at NAB.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.