Injured Reporter Sues
Adrienne Alpert, the KABC-TV Los Angeles reporter who was badly injured last spring when the mast on her ENG van struck an overhead power line, is suing several equipment manufacturers. Alpert spent months in a burn-recovery hospital and underwent numerous surgeries, including amputation of badly burned fingers, part of her right leg, and part of her left foot. She recently returned home, and the station says she expects to return to work.
