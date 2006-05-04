Injured Engineer Remains Hospitalized
Volker Schmitt, an engineer with Sennheiser Electronics, remains in the intensive care unit of a Las Vegas hospital.
Schmitt, senior engineer for the Wedemark, Germany-based audio products company (Sennheiser USA is based in Old Lyme, Conn.), was struck by a hit-and-run driver April 25 while attending the National Association of Broadcasters convention there.
He has had surgeries on his legs and shoulder and is in critical but stable condition, said a spokeswoman.
