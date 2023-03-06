Indie Green-Themed Network EarthXTV Lands Carriage on FuboTV's Base Tier

As it chronicles the cleaning of the oceans, one discarded toothbrush at a time, indie channel EarthX is slowly building a U.S. pay TV distribution presence.

The environment for small indie networks in the modern pay TV ecosystem just isn't, well, very sustainable.

Somewhat remarkably, EarthXTV, a globally situated independent entertainment TV network themed around the environment and sustainability, is finding a way. The channel, which is already carried in Charter Communications' base "Select" tier, as well as by NCTC member cable operators, has announced additional carriage on FuboTV's base "Pro" package.

Its burn-rate issues aside, FuboTV is currently pay TV's fastest growing service, adding 323,000 customers last year to finish 2022 with 1.445 million subscribers.

Add to that 15.1 million Spectrum TV subscribers, as well as those reached by more than 700 NCTC member MSOs, and EarthXTVs presence in the U.S. market is warming almost as fast as the planet.

The Dallas-based 24/7 linear channel, which launched last year, is also carried by Sky and Freeview in the U.K., M7 in Europe, and Claro in Mexico.

"Fubo has built an impressive audience by tapping into the passions of its viewers. We're thrilled to join its lineup of channels," said Rajan Singh, head of distribution for EarthxTV, in as statement.

"Our mission is to share the inspiring stories of the people working to make our planet a better and more sustainable place for everyone," Singh added. "From a young conservationist saving rhinos to people building homes out of recycled and upcycled materials, EarthxTV spotlights positive changes that affect us all."