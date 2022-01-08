INCOMPAS: In-Person D.C. Policy Summit Still On

INCOMPAS which represents competitive carriers and computer companies, says its in-person Feb. 8 policy summit in Washington is still on, but it is monitoring the COVID-19 omicron variant surge and has contingency plans in place.

Currently the summit is scheduled to host a trio of senators--Angus King (I-Me.), Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), as well as Republican FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington--among its confirmed keynote speakers.

It also plans panel discussions on 1) the new billions of dollars in government broadband funding, 2) competition for broadband in multi-tenant environments (MTEs), reform of the FCC's Universal Service Fund broadband subsidies, and 4) the state of streaming.

As to whether that will ultimately be in-person, virtual, or a combination of both will depend on the facts on the ground closer to curtain time.

"The health and well-being of our attendees is a top priority, and we are closely monitoring the status," said INCOMPAS spokesperson Gail Norris. "Currently we are planning for an in-person event, but our venue does have the ability to live stream and some of our speakers may choose to join us virtually."

Norris says proof of vaccination is required, but, "should it become impossible to hold the event in-person, we do have contingency plans to proceed virtually."