FCC Grants NCTA Partial Waiver on MTE Comments

The Federal Communications Commission has granted cable operators' request for more time to comment on competition, consumer prices and choice in broadband service to multi-tenant environments (MTEs) — apartment buildings, condos and offices.



Under acting chair Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC back in September asked for a new round of comments on its proceeding.



NCTA had asked for a 30-day extension until Dec. 6.



The FCC‘s Wireline Competition Bureau said that while it was in the public interest to grant an extension so that the parties had some more time to address the complex issues, it was only making it 15 days — until Nov. 19 — because 30 days would “unduly delay Commission consideration of the important issues raised in this proceeding.”



The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau, which issued the request for comment, said it wants commenters to focus particularly on three issues: 1) revenue sharing agreements and how they affect price, competition, and quality of service; 2) exclusive wiring deals, and whether those do or don't prevent new entrants or inhibit choice; and 3) whether marketing arrangements confuse people.