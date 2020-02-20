Imagine, NCTC Deploy Ad-Insertion Technology

Imagine Communication said it made an agreement that will enable independent cable operators to use AdKey technology to monetize IP-based video streams.

As small cable operators shift to IP-based operations, AdKey enables them to recreate legacy systems and capabilities. It also provides a simple solution for selling inventory on l channels operators are not monetizing currently.

“AdKey is focused on helping our independent operators preserve existing ad revenue streams based on legacy infrastructure while clearing a path to video monetization on connected devices without requiring high upfront costs or investments in new gear,” said Rich Fickle, president of NCTC.

“Imagine’s ad tech is proven globally and the company’s embedded status with all of our critical advertising partners will help our members accelerate the shift to next-generation IP distribution for reduced set-top-box costs, increased consumer satisfaction and new opportunities for advertisers to connect with viewers,” Fickle said.

NCTC represents about 750 independent cable operators in the U.S.

“Often, the most limiting factor preventing operators from deploying a new service is the inability to build a solid business case to support it,” said Chris Gordon, VP of product marketing for Imagine Communications. “Imagine shifts this familiar dynamic by removing the traditional upfront costs and ongoing support typically required to deliver a world-class video service. We look forward to helping open new possibilities for NCTC members while eliminating so many of the hurdles that can prevent independent operators from being able to upgrade to the latest tech platforms."

Video distributors use Imagine’s cloud-based ad monetization technology to support ad insertion for linear services.