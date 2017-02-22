IFC Extends Deal for Independent Spirit Awards

IFC said it has renewed its agreement with Film Independent to televise the annual Film Independent Spirit Awards through 2020.

“The Film Independent Spirit Awards provide an important platform for emerging independent voices, celebrating the industry’s best and brightest,” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC. “It’s a true privilege for IFC to remain the broadcast home for the Film Independent Spirit Awards and we are pleased to continue our longstanding and successful relationship.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

IFC has been airing the Spirit Awards since 1994.

The network will televise the 32nd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. The awards show will be hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.

“IFC is the perfect home for the Film Independent Spirit Awards. They’re smart, irreverent, funny, and just crazy enough to do a live broadcast from a tent on a beach in February,” said Film Independent president Josh Welsh. “We’re thrilled to be renewing with them and look forward to making mischief together for three more years.”

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are sponsored by Piaget, American Airlines, Jeep brand, IFC, and principal sponsor AT&T.

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions returns for his third year as executive producer, producer Shawn Davis returns for his 15th show. Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff will be co-producing the awards.