IBC: Sony Wins IABM Peter Wayne Award

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers has awarded the IABM Peter Wayne Award to Sony's BVM-E250, a 25-inch OLED reference monitor optimized for picture precision and stability. The award honors the new products and technologies that offer a significant contribution to broadcast technology,

Separately, Photon Beard, Quantel, Snell, and Vision Research each won an IABM Award for Excellence in Design and Innovation.

"Innovation, performance, appearance, contribution toward quality, ease of use, and value are the fundamental criteria by which the IABM Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation are judged, and our five finalists meet an exceptionally high standard in these areas," said Peter White, IABM's director general. "We're pleased to honor Sony for earning the IABM Peter Wayne Award this year, and we offer all of the companies and products honored with IABM Awards our sincere congratulations."

IABM Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation were presented to Photon Beard and its PhotonSpot Nova 270, a new concept in low-heat, energy-efficient location lighting; Quantel and its QTube global media workflow, which allows users to work with content from anywhere in the world; Snell and its Archangel Ph.C-HD real-time restoration system for film- and video-originated content; and Vision Research and its Phantom v641 digital high-speed camera with ultra-slow motion playback.

The results were announced at the IABM Awards Ceremony at IBC2011 on Saturday, Sept. 10.