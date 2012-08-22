IBC: Ericsson to Demo New HEVC Encoder

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012

In a move that will have important implications for wireless

carriers faced with burgeoning mobile video traffic, Ericsson will be

demonstrating what it is calling the world's first High Efficiency Video Coding

or HEVC/H.265 encoder for the delivery of live and linear TV over mobile

networks to mobile devices during IBC.

The new SVP 5500 encoder is expected to be shipped to customers by the end of the

year.

The new HEVC compression system, which was issued as a Draft International

Standard in July 2012, offers bandwidth savings of up to 50%. Such bandwidth

savings will be crucial for carriers in upcoming years as data traffic

continues to explode, driven to a large degree by increased usage of mobile

"As operators strive to keep pace with the multi-screen consumer demand,

they are facing increased strain on their networks," noted, Dr. Giles

Wilson, head of TV compression business, at Ericsson in a statement.

"There is an immediate need for new video compression solutions that

enable high quality pictures over mobile networks, while keeping bandwidth and

storage costs as low as possible."

The encoder "provides up to 50% savings in delivery bandwidth, while

improving picture quality," compared to existing H.264 solutions, he

elaborated in an interview.

That will be important to cellular carriers but also multichannel operators and

programmers who are delivering more content over mobile devices as part of

their multiplatform or TV Everywhere efforts, he added.

Ericsson is predicting that mobile data traffic will increase 10 fold between

2011, with video driving much of the growth.

Research also suggests growing demand for live video and that consumption is

increasingly occurring outside the home, which is putting further strain on

mobile networks. Ericsson ConsumerLab research shows that as much as 50 per

cent of the TV or video consumption on smartphones is today done out of the

home, up 5 per cent since 2011. A July 2012 report from Juniper Research

suggests that the number of streamed mobile TV users on smartphones will

increase to 240 million by 2014.

Those trends convinced Ericsson to target its first HEVC encoder to delivery of

live TV to mobile devices over mobile networks, but Wilson noted that they will

be creating products for IPTV and the distribution of 4K and other very high

resolution video content.

"We have track record of firsts going back with encoding and compression

going back to Ericsson launching the first MPEG-2 platform," and their

work with MPEG-4, he said. "The new HEVC encoder really continues

that."