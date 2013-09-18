IBC: Dialog Poland Deploys ATEME's TITAN Live

Complete Coverage: IBC 2013

Dialog Poland chose ATEME's Titan Live platform to expand its HD channel line-up, the video compression technology provider announced.

The deployment will also help Poland's second largest telco prepare to incorporate HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) capabilities into its Head End technology.

As a result of the deployment, Dialog is now able to offer IPTV in full HD resolution at 7 Mbps without hurting video quality and to expand its HD channels to 35.

Dialog Poland launched at IPTV service in Poland since 2007 and was acquired in 2011 by the Netia Group, Poland's second largest telecommunication service provider.

Piotr Guziewicz, director of technology and services development, at the Netia Group explained in a statement that "in order to transition to a new Head-End, we looked for a solution that would allow us to keep up with the pace of our customers by gradually increasing our services base, further improving reliability and service quality. We chose the software-based solution of the Titan Live because of its fully redundant future-proof technology and the ability to quickly extend our services and prepare our network for the new HEVC (H.265) format."

Separately, ATEME announced that it was partnering Zixi, an internet video technology provider.

As part of the partnership, ATEME’s encoder and decoder product line, Kyrion has been integrated with Zixi Stream in a way that will improve internet video delivery and quality.