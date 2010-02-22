IB Renews Hearst, Post-Newsweek, McGraw-Hill
Hearst Television, Post-Newsweek and McGraw-Hill Broadcasting have renewed their partnership with Web-services provider Internet Broadcasting. The three, which are equity partners in Internet Broadcasting, signed multi-year deals.
Headed by David Lebow, Minneapolis-based IB "brings local content and targeted advertising solutions to the Internet," according to its Website. "Products include breaking news, sports, weather, entertainment, family and health-and distributed ad products to maximize revenue on their sites."
IB's other station partners include those at Cox and Meredith.
