Hulu UI Gets Disney-esque Redesign

The Walt Disney Company has introduced a user interface redesign for Hulu, which it says improves the navigation and content discovery experience for users, while also offering a look and functionality that’s more consistent with the newer streaming services Hulu is now bundled with, Disney Plus and ESPN+.

The new UI has already been deployed on Hulu’s Roku and Apple TV apps, with other platforms soon to follow.

“We listened to feedback from our viewers and heard they loved how easy it was to continue watching the shows and movies they love, but not as easy to discover new content,” Jim Denney, VP of product management, and Jason Wong, director of product management, wrote in a blog post.

"Viewers can now navigate through collections vertically and explore within a collection by moving horizontally,” the Hulu product managers said. “This navigation pattern is something our viewers are accustomed to and matches the navigation pattern across Disney Plus and ESPN+, making it easier for viewers who subscribe to the Disney bundle to switch between services and navigate with ease. When testing, viewers found it easy and intuitive to adjust to this updated navigation pattern.

“We’re also simplifying navigation,” Denney and Wong added. “Categories of content like TV, Movies, and Sports will be moved to the master navigation, which gives our viewers a clear pathway to find what they’re looking for. In the mood for a dramatic movie? This new navigation provides an easy way to navigate our vast library of content with fewer clicks than before.”