Hulu Signs Pay 1 Output Deal for Roadside Attractions Films

Hulu has added to its already strong independent film distribution acumen by signing a multiyear deal for pay one window rights to Roadside Attractions theatrical releases.

Hulu already has distribution agreements in place with Neon, IFC, and Magnolia, and it has access to Searchlight titles as a joint venture majority owned by Disney.

Upcoming Roadside titles include Call Jane starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver in a drama about the underground free choice movement in the late 1960s. That comes out in October.

Roadside has also cued up Gigi & Nate, starring Charlie Rowe, Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden, and Jim Belushi in a true-life retelling of a disabled man who finds salvation through a service animal, a capuchin monkey named Gigi.

Hulu will be the first TV platform to present these films after they debut theatrically and in transactional home-video channels.

“Delivering great storytelling is a core objective shared by Hulu and Roadside Attractions,” said Hulu President Joe Earley. “We are fortunate that their highly anticipated new titles will be available to our viewers as a part of our industry-leading independent film slate.”