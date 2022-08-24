Hulu Plus-Sizes vMVPD Marketing with 'Hulu + Live TV+++' Campaign

Flatlined at around 4 million subscribers and losing ground to YouTube TV in the race for virtual MVPD supremacy, Hulu is ramping up marketing for Hulu + Live TV with a new tongue-in-cheek TV campaign that will be in heavy rotation during pro and college football games this fall.

In the ad, a group of Hulu marketing employees are in a tropical resort, meeting to brainstorm a new message to let consumers really know what Hulu is.

One dumb idea follows another until one Hulu denizen suggests adding three more plus signs at the end of the "Hulu + Live TV" moniker.

Hey, if pointing out the laziness and silliness that has consumed marketers of Streaming Wars ordinances results in some actual creativity going forward, this TV campaign counts as important work. (Commercial is under our unfortunate ad clutter.)