Hulu Plus-Sizes vMVPD Marketing with 'Hulu + Live TV+++' Campaign
By Daniel Frankel published
Hulu tries to ramp up virtual pay TV signups ahead of football season with tongue-in-cheek TV ads
Flatlined at around 4 million subscribers and losing ground to YouTube TV in the race for virtual MVPD supremacy, Hulu is ramping up marketing for Hulu + Live TV with a new tongue-in-cheek TV campaign that will be in heavy rotation during pro and college football games this fall.
In the ad, a group of Hulu marketing employees are in a tropical resort, meeting to brainstorm a new message to let consumers really know what Hulu is.
One dumb idea follows another until one Hulu denizen suggests adding three more plus signs at the end of the "Hulu + Live TV" moniker.
Hey, if pointing out the laziness and silliness that has consumed marketers of Streaming Wars ordinances results in some actual creativity going forward, this TV campaign counts as important work. (Commercial is under our unfortunate ad clutter.)
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.